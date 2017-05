Feder: Greenberg-Golic breakup on ESPN Radio official; Matt Abbatacola leaving WSCR AM 670

Rob Feder's Robservations on the media beat: The long-rumored breakup of ESPN Radio morning hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic after 19 years is official; Matt Abbatacola has called it quits after 16 years as producer, host and update anchor at CBS Radio WSCR 670-AM; and legendary retired anchorman Ron Magers is profiled in Chicagoly, a quarterly magazine. "I miss some of the clowns but I don't miss the circus," he said.

For Feder's complete column, go to robertfeder.com.