Feder: Former Daily Herald executive editor Doubek lands with Better Government Association

hello

Former Daily Herald executive editor Madeleine Doubek has been hired by the Better Government Association to oversee policy and civic engagement for the nonprofit civic watchdog organization. Doubek most recently was publisher of Reboot Illinois, the website and subscription newsletter covering state and local government and politics, which she helped launch in 2012. Her depature last month was tied to changes under new ownership, including the elimination of original content on the site. Andy Shaw, president and CEO of the BGA, announced the appointment Monday. He said Doubek will start next month. For complete column, go to robertfeder.com.