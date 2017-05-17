Feder: Channel 9 unveils new set; meteorologist Byron Miranda leaving Channel 5

On its 4 p.m. newscast today, WGN-Channel 9 will debut a new news set, featuring "the latest in studio technology, including two video walls, video panels, and LED lighting," station officials said. Also, meteorologist Byron Miranda is leaving WMAQ-Channel 5 on June 9. For complete report, see robertfeder.com.