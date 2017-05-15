Feder: Sun-Times in talks to sell to Tribune owner tronc, perhaps by end of month

Tronc is the name of what was once the Tribune Publishing Co.

The Chicago Sun-Times is in negotiations to be acquired by the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, perhaps as soon as the end of the month, Sun-Times Editor and Publisher Jim Kirk says.

In an announcement Monday by Sun-Times owner Wrapports. Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing Co. headed by tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro, could run the Sun-Times separately, "keeping in place the independent newsroom." Ferro previously headed Wrapports. Terms of the offer were not disclosed. More at robertfeder.com.