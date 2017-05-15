Feder: Rockford meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer coming to 'WGN Morning News' on Channel 9

Morgan Kolkmeyer, who's been forecasting weather in her hometown of Rockford since 2014, is moving to WGN-Channel 9. It was announced Monday that Kolkmeyer will join "WGN Morning News" as the 4 to 6 a.m. weekday meteorologist, succeeding Demetrius Ivory, who now reports weather for "WGN Midway News" and the station's 4 p.m. newscast. For more on this and to comment on Robert Feder's columns, check his active blog at robertfeder.com.
