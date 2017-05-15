Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/15/2017 2:31 PM

Feder: Rockford meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer coming to 'WGN Morning News' on Channel 9

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Morgan Kolkmeyer, who's been forecasting weather in her hometown of Rockford since 2014, is moving to WGN-Channel 9. It was announced Monday that Kolkmeyer will join "WGN Morning News" as the 4 to 6 a.m. weekday meteorologist, succeeding Demetrius Ivory, who now reports weather for "WGN Midway News" and the station's 4 p.m. newscast. For more on this and to comment on Robert Feder's columns, check his active blog at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account