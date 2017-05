Feder: Chicago Reader staffers authorize strike

As contract negotiations drag on at the Chicago Reader, editorial employees of the alternative weekly newspaper authorized their union Friday to call a strike. Seventeen writers, editors and designers represented by the Chicago News Guild voted to walk out at any time over management's failure to offer increases in salary and benefits since talks began 16 months ago.

