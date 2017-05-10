Feder: Steve Harvey memo reveals a boss who can't be bothered with his staff

As "The Steve Harvey Show" closes Thursday in Chicago for a move to Los Angeles, 80 local employees will be out of work. Not all are sorry to see him go. Consider this memo Harvey sent to his staff at the beginning of this season. It reads in part: "I'd like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED." And so on. For complete column, go to robertfeder.com