Music
updated: 5/8/2017 7:28 PM

Ravinia Festival 2017 season on sale

  • Chicago hip-hop star Common makes his Ravinia Festival debut in Highland Park on Saturday, June 24.

    Associated Press, 2015

  • Chicago-area native Andrew Bird makes his Ravinia Festival debut in Highland Park on Sunday, July 23.

    Associated Press, 2013

 
Daily Herald Report

Tickets for the 2017 Ravinia Festival season go on sale at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There are 59 artists making their festival debut this summer, including Common (June 24), Andrew Bird (July 23), Alanis Morissette (Aug. 25), John Mellencamp (Aug. 26 and 27) and Stevie Nicks (Sept. 9 and 10).

Tickets were previously on sale only to festival donors.

Ravinia advises people to create an account in advance and posts information about the ticket sale process at ravinia.org. Buyers can get up to 10 tickets per transaction.

Call (847) 266-5000 or visit ravinia.org for a full season lineup.

