updated: 5/8/2017 8:40 AM

Feder: WGN TV boss heads list of most powerful women in Chicago journalism

  • Robert Feder

Every three years I survey the local media landscape, stick my neck out, and offer up my list of the most powerful women in Chicago journalism. No. 1 on this year's list is Jennifer Lyons, news director of WGN Television and CLTV. For complete list see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
