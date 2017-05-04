Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Purge continues at Reboot Illinois, state government coverage website

Longtime Springfield journalist Matt Dietrich is out as editor of Reboot Illinois, the website and subscription newsletter covering state and local government and politics.

The elimination of Dietrich's position coincided with the ouster of Madeleine Doubek as publisher, and Cathy Rockwell as vice president of revenue strategy. All three moves were believed to be tied to changes in the operation of Reboot Illinois, including the elimination of original content in favor of news aggregation and links to other sites. For more, see robertfeder.com

Where's Kathy Hart

Radio Hall of Famer Kathy Hart temporarily has stepped aside from the popular morning radio show she co-hosts with Eric Ferguson on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX FM 101.9. Except for an abbreviated appearance last Monday, the Lincolnshire resident has been off the air since April 27, with listeners given no explanation for her absence. No one at the station -- including her co-host -- seems to have any idea when Hart will be back. For complete column, go to robertfeder.com

