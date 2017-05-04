Feder: Kathy Hart missing from morning radio show, no explanation given

hello

Radio Hall of Famer Kathy Hart temporarily has stepped aside from the popular morning radio show she co-hosts with Eric Ferguson on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX FM 101.9. Except for an abbreviated appearance last Monday, she's been off the air since April 27, with listeners given no explanation for her absence. No one at the station -- including her co-host -- seems to have any idea when Hart will be back. For complete column, go to robertfeder.com