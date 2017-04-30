At Work teams head to the final weigh-in

With 10 weeks now gone since the start of this challenge, the At Work teams will be weighing in this week for their final numbers.
I'm proud to see how much the team members have been influenced by sponsored activities, and sticking with eating well and making more of a commitment to work out.
Life is a balance and being healthy is no different. Being the Fittest Loser doesn't always equal being the thinnest, but having a strong body and mind.
No matter what the number says on the scale this week, it has been a pleasure taking the Fittest Loser journey with all 80 of the teams.
Next up is the Fittest Loser Finale on Tuesday, May 9. Let's celebrate!