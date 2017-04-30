Breaking News Bar
 
At Work teams head to the final weigh-in

  • The three official teams of Tempco, plus a few other nonparticipant employees, join in an on-site strengthening class. The teams are Feel the Burn, Slim Possible and Fat Burners.

    Submitted by Elida Guzman

  • Team member of Choose to Lose is choosing to lose by grabbing healthy fare from a salad bar.

    Submitted by Sandy Lorenz

  • Ladies of Elk Strong from Pavilion Fitness enjoy a healthy meal together.

    Submitted by Aileen Tischauser

  • Team Ladies of the Gym from District 214 took a photo of their healthy snacks and meal. Eating a salad before you eat your main dish helps satisfy your appetite quicker.

    Submitted by Teresa Palaggi

  • Homemade granola is another great healthy snack put together by a team member of Choose to Lose from Platinum Converting.

    Submitted by Sandy Lorenz.

  • Renee Dietz, of beneFITters from benefitexpress, shows off her giant grilled chicken salad. She made this choice over pizza at a recent Costco trip.

    Submitted by Amanda Sternklar

 
By Tiffany Brandt
Tbrandt@dailyherald.com

With 10 weeks now gone since the start of this challenge, the At Work teams will be weighing in this week for their final numbers.

I'm proud to see how much the team members have been influenced by sponsored activities, and sticking with eating well and making more of a commitment to work out.

Life is a balance and being healthy is no different. Being the Fittest Loser doesn't always equal being the thinnest, but having a strong body and mind.

No matter what the number says on the scale this week, it has been a pleasure taking the Fittest Loser journey with all 80 of the teams.

Next up is the Fittest Loser Finale on Tuesday, May 9. Let's celebrate!

    Home Delivery
