Weekend picks: Dance winter away with Northwest Celtic Fest

hello

Alex Pall, left, and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, April 29. Associated Press, 2017

In clover

The Northwest Celtic Fest promises Celtic food, an Irish-themed marketplace, kid's games, music, dance performances and more on Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. No admission charge. (888) 732-7784 or searscentre.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Spare a dime?

See rare coins, collectible paper money and other items from 40 dealers from across the country at the Central States Numismatic Society's Anniversary Convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. The event also features educational exhibits, seminars and more. Free admission. centralstates.info. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

"Delphiniums," a painting by artist Mary Ellen Segraves, is one of the works featured at the St. Charles Arts Council's inaugural Pheasant Run Gallery Show. - Courtesy of Mary Ellen Segraves

Local artists take the spotlight as the St. Charles Arts Council holds its inaugural Pheasant Run Gallery Show in the Bourbon Street replica area at Pheasant Run, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Free. stcharlesartscouncil.org. Exhibit and sale run noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, now through Sunday, May 28, in the Loft and Street Galleries in the Bourbon Street area at Pheasant Run.

Civil War Show and Sale

Civil War enthusiasts can step back in time at the Chicago Civil War Show and Sale in buildings 1-3 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Dealers from throughout the United States will showcase thousands of Civil War-related items. Memorabilia from the American Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War will also be available. Guests can see a display of Civil War cannons and artillery. Admission is $9. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Carle celebration

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings stories by famed children's book author Eric Carle to the stage in "Brown Bear, Brown Bear and Other Treasured Stories By Eric Carle" in the John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. The program includes puppetry and music. Tickets cost $15. Books will be available for purchase after the 10 a.m. performance. (847) 234-6060 or gortoncenter.org. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Home and Garden Show

Visitors can learn about the latest trends in remodeling, decorating and making repairs to their homes at the Lake County Home and Garden Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. See outdoor furniture, watch cooking demonstrations, attend wine-tasting events, browse products and services and more. Free. lakecountyhomeshow.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30

Life in 'Little House'

Actress and librarian Laura Keyes portrays Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the "Little House on the Prairie" series of books, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St. Keyes shares the experiences that inspired Wilder's writings about pioneer life. The program is appropriate for ages 10 and older. $5-$12. To reserve tickets, call (630) 469-1867, purchase them at Stacy's Corners Store, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, or visit glenellynhistory.org. 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre on Saturday, April 29. - Associated Press, 2016

Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band won't want to miss a performance of the influential folk album "Will the Circle be Unbroken" with John McEuen and Friends on Saturday at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $35; $50 show with meet and greet. (847) 697-1000 or elgin.edu/arts. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Pop tricksters

Love 'em or hate 'em, catch the electronic dance music pop sensation The Chainsmokers ("#Selfie," "Roses") with accompanying acts Kiiara, Shaun Frank and Emily Warren on Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $54-$170. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Brian Grams poses with a car featured in "Furious 7." - Courtesy of Volo Auto Museum

The Volo Night at the Museum allows crowds to see famous cars and costumed characters for great selfie opportunities. The event is after regular hours on Saturday at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. $15 minimum donation for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Austin's BreastFest fundraiser

Support breast cancer awareness at BreastFest 8 beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Austin's Fuel Room. Three bands rock the stage: Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen, Michael McDermott, and The Curious Jimmy C. Band. Tickets cost $30. All proceeds go to the BreastFest of Champions Avon Walk Team. Austin's Fuel Room is at 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Associated PressComedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at Zanies in Rosemont. -

Get ready to laugh when comedian Gilbert Gottfried, famed for his signature screeching voice, performs this week at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 813-0484. $30 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Rock/rap band Remada releases their new album, "The Blackout," at Cobra Lounge Saturday, April 29. - Courtesy of Joel Lopez

Rock/hip-hop crossover band Remada hinted at something heavier with the release of its latest single "A Better Tomorrow" back in March. The band celebrates the release of the new album "The Blackout" on Saturday, April 29, with a show with Heartsick, Gravesend, UnderFire and OUTDrejas at Cobra Lounge. The event benefits Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based suicide awareness and outreach program. Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland, Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Ghostly gal

The Russian National Ballet Theatre tours with the 19th century ghostly love story "Giselle" on Saturday to North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 Benton Ave., Naperville. $25-$40. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Saturday, April 29. - Associated Press, 2014

See a legend of Motown music when Mary Wilson, an original member of The Supremes, performs in concert on Saturday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Catch alt-country rockers The Jayhawks when they headline Thalia Hall Saturday, April 29. - Associated Press

If you want a taste of the roots of the recent Americana movement, look no further than The Jayhawks' "Tomorrow the Green Grass" from 1995. That album's influence elevated the fledgling movement and inspired a score of alt-country and roots rock bands. See what drove the musical zeitgeist to a more folksy sound when the Jayhawks play from their latest album, "Paging Mr. Proust," joined by Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding) at Thalia Hall Saturday, April 29. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $26-$360. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29

528 keys

The Six Piano Ensemble performs special arrangements of classical pieces this weekend at Oakton Community College's Footlik Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. $19; $16 seniors and students. (847) 635-1900 or oakton.edu. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Musical 'Stew'

Mulligan Stew performs traditional Irish music, along with folk, rock, bluegrass and country in a concert at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail, Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall performs at City Winery in Chicago on Saturday, April 29. - Courtesy of CBS

Arsenio Hall ("Coming to America," "The Arsenio Hall Show") performs an intimate standup comedy gig on Saturday at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $35-$48. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com/chicago. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Yellow petals

The Midwest Daffodil Society Show finishes up today with hundreds of blooms on display, in photos and more at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but parking is $25-$30. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org/. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Upcoming concerts

Altered Perceptions, Speaking With Ghosts, LOWCOUNTRY, Capital Vices, Known By Numbers, Three Years: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Lamplighters, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com.

John McEuen and the String Wizards: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Country, bluegrass. For all ages. $35-$50. (847) 622-0300 or tickets.elgin.edu.

The Belvederes: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Nero's Pizza & Pub, 300 Eastgate Court, Algonquin. Free. (847) 458-0282 or nerospub.com.

O-Town: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Rock. $25-$50. durtynellies.com.

Blaire Hanks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Afterlife featuring Kings of Class, Bentley Dean, Nikho and more: 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5; free before midnight. House, electronic. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Saul-A-Bration of Life, featuring 7th heaven, Gina Gonzalez and Erik Donner: Noon Sunday, April 30, BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $15 donation to American Cancer Society. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band with "Spring Into Spring" concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Program includes variety of medleys and film scores. Admission is free; donations welcome. Audience members are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for donation to Elk Grove Township Food Pantry. Visit arlingtonheightsband.org.

Trinity International University Choir and Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Trinity International University's Arnold T. Olson Chapel, 2065 Half Day Road, Deerfield. Classical, with works by Mozart, Handel, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and others. $5-$8. Call (847) 317-8021 or purchase at door.

Palatine Concert Band: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. $5-$8. (847) 202-5222 or palatineconcertband.org.

Jen Sygit: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Acoustic, folk. Suggested donation is $13-$18. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations.

Chicago Master Singers: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Techny Towers, 2001 Waukegan Road, Techny (Northbrook). Classical. $15-$48. (877) 825-5267 or chicagomastersingers.org.

First Jason, Devangelist, Fools' Brew, Gorphanage: 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Todd Rundgren: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Rock. $39.50-$62.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

deadmau5: 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $71. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.