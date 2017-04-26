Recipes for early spring ingredients from cookbook author Julia Turshen

hello

Shaved Asparagus Salad With Pistachios + Preserved Lemon Dressing

Turning tender stalks into light and airy ribbons is easy to do with a vegetable peeler. But you can just thinly slice the asparagus (on the bias is especially nice). This recipe offers three simple and quick ways to dress and serve them. Preserved lemon is available at Middle Eastern markets and in jars at Whole Foods Markets.

If you want to plan ahead, make the dressing in a large bowl and then place the shaved (or sliced) asparagus on top and don't mix the two together. Drape the asparagus with a dampened paper towel and leave at room temperature for up to 2 hours or in the refrigerator overnight. Mix together just before serving.

2 tablespoons finely chopped preserved lemon, plus 1½ tablespoons preserved lemon brine

1 teaspoon honey

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1 pound fresh asparagus, tough ends trimmed

3 tablespoons roasted, unsalted shelled pistachios, lightly toasted and coarsely chopped

Whisk together the chopped preserved lemon, its brine, honey and oil in a large mixing bowl. Taste and season lightly with salt, as needed (this will depend on how salty your preserved lemons are).

Use a sharp vegetable peeler to shave each asparagus spear into long ribbons, adding them to the bowl as you work. If any of the asparagus tips break off while you're doing this, just add them as well.

Use your clean hands to gently coat the asparagus with the dressing. Transfer to a serving platter; sprinkle with the pistachios and serve right away.

To make a Shaved Asparagus and Parmesan Salad, omit the chopped preserved lemon and use fresh lemon juice instead of the preserved lemon brine. Toasted pine nuts sub in for the pistachios. Top with plenty of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

To make a Shaved Asparagus Salad With Sesame and Soy, omit the preserved lemon dressing. Whisk together 1 tablespoon each plain rice vinegar, low-sodium soy sauce, toasted sesame oil and olive oil. Use that mixture to dress the asparagus, then transfer to a platter and top with a shower of roasted sesame seeds.

To toast pistachios on a baking sheet, spread in a single layer, in a 400-degree oven for 4 to 5 minutes, shaking them once so they brown evenly. Cool completely before using.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving: 150 calories, 3 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 135 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugar

Rhubarb Rickeys. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Rhubarb Rickeys

The base for this nonalcoholic riff on a classic lime rickey is a stunning and versatile syrup. The syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Mix with lime juice and seltzer just before serving.

2 rhubarb stalks, finely chopped (about 9 ounces total)

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup fresh lime juice (from 2 limes)

2 cups plain seltzer

Ice

1 lime, cut into thin slices, for garnish

Combine the rhubarb, water and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then, until the rhubarb is softened. Let cool, then strain into a pitcher through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing down to extract all the flavor from the rhubarb. Discard those solids or reserve for another use. The syrup yield is about ½ cup.

Stir the lime juice and seltzer into the rhubarb syrup.

Fill 4 highball glasses with ice. Put a few lime slices in each one. Divide the rhubarb rickey mixture among the glasses and serve right away.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving: 50 calories, 0 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 35 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 12 g sugar

Rhubarb Margaritas. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Rhubarb Margaritas

Adding tequila to a nonalcoholic Rhubarb Rickey turns it into the palest pink margarita. A fresh rhubarb stalk cut down to be a little taller than your glass is a nice garnish because it can serve as a swizzle stick.

Ice

½ cup Rhubarb Rickeys syrup (see related recipe)

1 cup silver tequila

1 cup plain seltzer, preferably chilled

Coarse salt, for rimming the glasses (optional)

1 lime, cut into thin slices (optional)

Fill a pitcher with ice. Add the rhubarb syrup, tequila and seltzer in a pitcher, stirring to incorporate.

Wet the rims of 4 chilled margarita glasses. Invert on a small plate with the salt, if using, to garnish the glasses. Turn right side up; strain the margarita mixture into each glass. Add a lime slice or two, if desired. Serve right away.

Variation: Combine the rhubarb syrup and silver tequila with 2½ cups of ice in a blender; puree until smooth and thick. Rim the glasses with salt, as directed above.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving: 170 calories, 0 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 15 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 12 g sugar

Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita

Pureeing fresh strawberries with poached rhubarb and its fragrant simple syrup gives you the base for a delicious granita. This is a fun and refreshing dessert that has all of the flavor of strawberry-rhubarb pie -- without all the fuss of making a pie.

Serve with whipped cream for an almost rhubarb creamsicle effect.

Make ahead: The rhubarb syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month. The granita takes a total of about 2 1/2 hours to set, and can be frozen for up to 1 week.

From cookbook author Julia Turshen.

2 rhubarb stalks, finely chopped (8 to 10 ounces total)

½ cup water

¼ cup sugar

1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped (3 cups)

2 tablespoons vodka

Combine the rhubarb, water and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then, until the rhubarb is softened. Let cool.

Transfer to a blender, along with the strawberries and vodka. Puree until smooth, then transfer to an 8- or 9-inch-square baking dish, cover and freeze for a total of 2½ hours, pulling it out to scrape through with a large fork every 30 minutes or so, to create a flaky-crystal consistency.

Divide among shallow bowls or small glasses for serving.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving: 130 calories, 2 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 5 mg sodium, 5 g dietary fiber, 20 g sugar

Stir-Fried Peas + Spinach. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Stir-Fried Peas + Spinach

Combining fresh peas and spinach makes for an undeniably spring-y side dish. The main recipe of this easy trio includes ginger, garlic, cilantro, fish sauce and tons of fresh mint and cilantro for almost Vietnamese version of peas and mint. Next, whole cumin seeds offer a whole new flavor without much effort (this version is great dolloped with yogurt and served with warm flatbread). The final version leaves you with just garlic and basil instead of the mint and cilantro for a simple Italian side dish.

All of these are best served right when they come out of the saute pan. But they can also be enjoyed at room temperature, so feel free to make them a couple of hours in advance and just cover at room temperature, or refrigerate them for up to a day and then bring to room temperature before serving. The fresh herbs are best left until the last minute to stir in.

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (may substitute canola or vegetable oil)

One 3-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced (2 tablespoons)

2 cloves garlic, minced

2½ cups shelled fresh peas (may substitute 13 ounces frozen small green peas)

2 tablespoons water

5 ounces baby spinach (may substitute fresh pea shoots/tendrils)

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 small handful fresh mint leaves, coarsely chopped

1 small handful fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until they're sizzling and smell very fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the peas and water; cook, stirring, until they're bright green and tender, about 2 minutes.

Add the spinach and cook, stirring, until wilted, a minute at the most (2 large spoons used as if you were tossing a salad makes easy work of this). Turn off the heat and stir in the fish sauce, mint and cilantro. Serve right away.

Variations: To make Sauteed Peas With Cumin Seed, add 1 teaspoon cumin seed to the oil before you add the ginger and garlic, as directed above. Serve with a dollop of thick, plain yogurt.

To make Sauteed Garlicky Peas With Basil, use olive oil instead of the grapeseed oil, as directed above. Double the garlic; omit the ginger, fish sauce, mint and cilantro. Season the peas lightly with salt. Toss in 2 handfuls of fresh basil leaves, letting them wilt slightly just before serving, and add a few small basil leaves as a garnish.

4 servings

Nutrition | Per serving: 150 calories, 6 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 720 mg sodium, 5 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugar

Grain Bowls and Soft-Boiled Eggs With Avocado + Kimchi. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Grain Bowls and Soft-Boiled Eggs With Avocado + Kimchi

A soft-boiled egg, with its irresistibly runny yolk, is a great foil for big, bold flavors and it also acts as its own kind-of sauce. Served on top of cooked grains with big pieces of avocado, chopped kimchi and a simple dressing made with the juice from the kimchi jar, this dish is a wonderful and easy meal for any time of day.

The grains and kimchi dressing can be made a few days in advance. Store in covered containers in the refrigerator and warm the grains before serving either in the microwave or in a buttered skillet set over medium-low heat.

4 large eggs

4 cups cooked grains, such as brown rice and quinoa

Flesh of 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

1 cup drained cabbage kimchi, finely chopped, plus 3 tablespoons juice from the jar

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Kosher salt

1 small handful fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Gently add the eggs; cover and cook for 6 minutes (it's best to set a timer).

Once the time's up, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to a colander and rinse them under cool tap water to stop them from cooking. Tap the eggs on a work surface and peel them.

Divide the cooked grains among individual bowls. Evenly divide the avocado and kimchi among them, then place one egg on each portion. Break it open or allow your guests to break their own.

Whisk together the juice from the kimchi jar and the mayonnaise in a small bowl. Season lightly with salt. Drizzle over the bowls and sprinkle each one with some cilantro. Serve right away.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving (using brown rice): 430 calories, 13 g protein, 50 g carbohydrates, 21 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 195 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 7 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts

Crunchy toast is the perfect bed for soft-boiled eggs (which are indeed very soft). Here, the rich egg yolk and generous swipe of butter tames the assertive anchovies. This is great not only in the morning, but also cut into small pieces and served with cocktails.

4 large eggs

Unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 thick slices country bread, toasted

Good quality anchovy fillets, drained

Crushed red pepper flakes or chile oil, for garnish

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Gently add the eggs; cover and cook for 6 minutes (it's best to set a timer).

Once the time's up, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to a colander and rinse them under cool tap water to stop them from cooking. Tap the eggs on a work surface and peel them.

To serve, generously butter each slice of toast and place on individual plates. Arrange anchovy fillets on top (to taste), then gently crush a soft-boiled egg on each portion. Sprinkle some crushed red pepper flakes or drizzle lightly with chile oil.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving (with 2 anchovies and 1 tablespoon butter per piece): 330 calories, 13 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 18 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 225 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Yogurt, Lemon + Za'atar. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Soft-Boiled Eggs With Yogurt, Lemon + Za'atar

Combining eggs, yogurt and olive oil is a great example of why three types of fat are better than one. The fresh, bright lemon juice and za'atar balance all of the richness. Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that typically includes dried herbs (often hyssop or thyme), sumac, sesame seeds and salt. It is available from spice shops such as Penzeys.com, at Middle Eastern markets and at some Whole Foods Markets.

Serve with pita bread, warm and soft or toasted and crisp, to mop up your plate.

4 large eggs

1 cup full-fat, plain Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Olive oil

Za'atar (see headnote)

Toasted pita bread, for serving

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Gently add the eggs; cover and cook for 6 minutes (it's best to set a timer).

Once the time's up, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to a colander and rinse them under cool tap water to stop them from cooking. Tap the eggs on a work surface and peel them.

Whisk together the yogurt and lemon juice; season lightly with salt. Divide among individual bowls, then gently crush an egg on each portion. Drizzle with a little oil and sprinkle with za'atar. Serve with the toasted pita bread, for mopping up the bowls.

4 servings

Nutrition | Per serving (using 1 teaspoon oil per serving): 160 calories, 11 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 195 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugar

Crab, Spring Potato + Watercress Salad. - Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

Crab, Spring Potato + Watercress Salad

Succulent crabmeat, watercress and small creamer potatoes provide the versatile base for three preparations here: this lightly dressed salad; pan-fried cakes; and a fresh jumble of pasta.

1 pound small white creamer potatoes or fingerlings

Kosher salt

12 ounces jumbo-lump crabmeat

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons red chile paste, such as sambal oelek

1/3 cup creme fraiche

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 large bunch fresh watercress (tough stems discarded), coarsely chopped

1 small handful minced fresh chives

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan set over high heat and cover with 1 inch of cool water. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook the potatoes until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and let them sit until they're cool enough to handle.

Meanwhile place the crab in a large bowl and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and the chile paste. Stir gently to combine and season lightly with salt.

Whisk together the remaining oil and lemon juice in a large bowl along with the creme fraiche and Dijon mustard. Season lightly with salt.

Cut the warm potatoes in half or into bite-size pieces. Add them to the bowl of dressing along with the watercress and toss gently to combine.

Transfer the potato mixture to a large serving platter and top with the crab salad. Sprinkle with the chives and serve right away.

Variations: To make Crab and Potato Cakes, cook/cool the potatoes and make the crab salad, as directed above. Crush the potatoes with a potato masher and add to the salad. Taste and season lightly with salt, as needed. Form the mixture into 4 cakes and pan-fry for a few minutes in a lightly oiled or buttered nonstick skillet, over medium to medium-low heat, until lightly browned on both sides, turning them gently. Divide the watercress among individual plates and place a crab and potato cake atop each portion, then garnish with chives and serve with the creme fraiche dressing, for dipping.

To make Spaghetti With Crab and Watercress, combine the crab salad and chopped watercress with 12 ounces cooked dried spaghetti in a mixing bowl. Add 3 tablespoons each extra-virgin olive oil and fresh lemon juice, season lightly with salt and toss to incorporate. Serve sprinkled with the chives.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving: 330 calories, 18 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 19 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar

From cookbook author Julia Turshen