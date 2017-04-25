Music notes: Remada cuts a harder edge on 'Blackout' release

hello

Remada's new release

Rock/hip-hop crossover band Remada hinted at something heavier with the release of its latest single "A Better Tomorrow" back in March. The band celebrates the release of the new album "The Blackout" on Saturday, April 29, with a show with Heartsick, Gravesend, UnderFire and OUTDrejas at Cobra Lounge. The event benefits Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based suicide awareness and outreach program. Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland, Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Chris Brown at Allstate

Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Chris Brown brings "The Party Tour" to the Allstate Arena Friday, April 28, along with Fabolous, O.T. Genesis and Kap G. Brown will be promoting his upcoming album, "Heartbreak on a Full Moon," due out in June. Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $39.95. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate/. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28

Sample the Skyline

Aaron Williams' Skyline Music Concert Series hosts its second showcase of local music at BaseCamp Pub Friday, April 28. Catch original tunes from Lisle's The genXorcists, North of Eight from Downers Grove and Wheaton bands Tonic Freight Train and She Rides Tigers. Keep an eye on this monthly showcase to catch some of the area's best up-and-coming musicians. BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $6. (331) 777-4712 or aaronwilliamsmusic.com. 9 p.m. Friday, April 28

Catch alt-country rockers The Jayhawks when they headline Thalia Hall Saturday, April 29. - Associated Press

If you want a taste of the roots of the recent Americana movement, look no further than The Jayhawks' "Tomorrow the Green Grass" from 1995. That album's influence elevated the fledgling movement and inspired a score of alt-country and roots rock bands. See what drove the musical zeitgeist to a more folksy sound when the Jayhawks play from their latest album, "Paging Mr. Proust," joined by Wesley Stace (aka John Wesley Harding) at Thalia Hall Saturday, April 29. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $26-$360. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29