Sunday picks: Itzhak Perlman plies his violin at Lyric concert

Stradivarius master

World-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman performs music of Vivaldi, Beethoven, Ravel and more with pianist Rohan De Silva for a special recital on Sunday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $25-$125. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

No wheat

The 2017 Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo returns this weekend. Sample hundreds of products, receive coupons or attend informative presentations at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $15 one-day pass, $25 weekend admission; $5-$7 kids admission. (847) 303-4100 or gfafexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Lamb and Wool Festival

Watch farmhands shear sheep and see how trained border collies herd a flock of sheep at the Lamb and Wool Festival at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Plus, learn how washed wool becomes dyed-and-spun yarn and watch quilting and other artistic demonstrations. Free. (630) 876-5900 or dupageforest.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23

10 years of teddy bears

The 10th Annual Teddy Bear Galley Show takes place at the Wyndham Garden Schaumburg Chicago Northwest, 1725 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg. Teddy bears made from mohair, plush, fur coats and other fabrics are all handmade by award-winning artists. See Steiff bears and collectibles and find supplies to make teddy bears at home. Chance to win door prizes. $6. bright-star-promotions.com. 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Breaking the Silence

Chicago's own Veilside again joins the fight against autism with the 9th annual Breaking the Silence fundraiser at Durty Nellie's Sunday, April 23. A $10 admission fee (children 12 and under get in free) gets you an afternoon of music featuring Electric Revolution, Kevin Lee & the Kings, Candid, Chyomin, Stellar West and Veilside; VIP tables are also available. All proceeds go to benefit not-for-profit autism awareness organizations in Illinois. Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10; $100 for VIP table for four. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Bluegrass tuner

Underscore Theatre Company premieres "My Name is Annie King," a new folk and bluegrass-inspired musical by Aaron Albert and Katy Rea and book writer Krista Pioppi about a young man seduced by the members of a backwater religious cult. The almost all-female cast includes Palatine native Paige Daigle and Lake Zurich native Demi Zaino. Preview at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. The show opens April 25. $1-$18 for preview; $15-$30 once show is open. See underscoretheatre.org.

'Sisters in Life and Song'

Soprano Mary Ann Beatty and her sister, mezzo-soprano Joanna Porackova, join forces for the classical recital "Together at Last: Sisters in Life and Song" at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster Ave., Lake Forest. The duo will present a concert of arias, duets and songs from the romantic, classical and contemporary periods. Selections will be sung in English, German, Chinese, Italian, French, Russian, Czech and Japanese. This concert series marks the first time the sisters have sung together as adults. Beatty has soloed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Chamber Orchestra and the Grand Rapids Symphony. Porackova has performed with the Washington National Opera, the Berlin Philharmonic and the Boston Lyric Opera. Free; donations will be accepted. (847) 234-7633 or chslf.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Billy Bob on the mic

Ten years and seven albums since its formation, rockabilly band The Boxmasters is rolling across the country. The lead singer? None other than actor Billy Bob Thornton. (Who knew he could sing?) Catch the show when the band is joined by Wilmette singer-songwriter Chris Karabas. Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $10 general admission, $50 for balcony. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Upcoming concerts

Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 420 West Downer Place, Aurora. Classical, with works by Mozart and Cimarosa. Free. (708) 579-2878 or fvacademy.org.

"Musical Matinee," featuring the Jazz Community Big Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Eighteen-piece big band plays the music of Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Thad Jones, Duke Ellington and others. $8 for concert/ $35 for concert/dinner package. (847) 202-5222 or cuttinghall.org.

Musichorale: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst. The 70-member singing group, presents a concert with a range of musical styles. Free; but a $10 donation is suggested. Visit smlc.info.

Handbell concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton. The church's four handbell ensembles, comprised of more than 40 ringers ranging in age from 8 to adult, perform. Program includes sacred and secular favorites. Free. Donations are welcome. (630) 668-3100 garychurch.org.

The Purple Xperience: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock; musical tribute to Prince. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band and Buffalo Grove Jazz Band Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Stevenson High School's Performing Arts Center, 1 Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire. Broadway tunes, classical works by Shostakovich, Strauss and Brahms and works by George Gershwin. The jazz band performs numbers from Stevie Wonder, Woody Herman and Glenn Miller. Adults are $8 in advance or $12 at the door; seniors (55 and older) and students with ID are $8. Advance tickets at tickets.bgsb.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the Buffalo Grove Village Hall, 50 Raupp Blvd., or from any band member.

Michael W. Smith's "The Revolution Tour" with Jordan Feliz, Nathan Tasker: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Christ Community Church, 37W100 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. $20-$50. (630) 485-3300 or ccclife.org.

August Hotel, Capital Soirée, Kullers: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Rock, blues, pop. $39.50-$75. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

