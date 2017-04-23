At Work teams lean on their support systems

Submitted by Louise DickeyLori Schrafel, from left, Louise Dickey, Angelica Dickey and Jake Prisk. Team Wildcat gathers before the St. Paddy's Day 5K run on March 18.

Team Wildphats, and others from the office, participate in an on-site cardio kickboxing class. Submitted by Gretchen Constantine

Dan Granias, from left, Chuck Plaia, Tracie Weil, Kevin Pini, and George Sullivan. A Hanover Park Police Department employee's wife, who is a PiYo instructor, came to the police department and put Team Pounds for Blue II through her class. Submitted by George Sullivan

Teams Bucksteers and the Buckateers work up a sweat with the on-site cardio kickboxing class offered by Assurance. Submitted by Leticia Cortes

Rose Umana, from left, Chris Miller, John Comastro, Jeff Parcell and Laura Miller. Team captain of team Waisting Away of Anderson Lock yells at her team to "Put the cookies down!" Submitted by Laura Miller

Sometimes it's our support system that keeps us going.

This week the Fittest Loser At Work teams shared with me the co-workers, friends and family who give them encouragement, words of wisdom and companionship throughout the 12-week challenge.

Team members are joining gyms as a family, showing up on cold mornings to cheer on friends and family as they participate in races and, most hilariously, wife of George Sullivan from the Hanover Park Police Department has taken to placing his old jeans around the house where he normally stores snacks. Just a friendly reminder!

DeeDee Prochaska of Clearbrook's Thin it to Win it says, "My kids will roll out the yoga mats and tell me it's time to work out. I love that they are so conscious of my efforts and learning better ways to be well from me."

Some companies are rewarding their employees for participating in the Fittest Loser Challenge. Rabine Group offers incentives to hit the gym including company reimbursement, weekly team challenges and in-office activities like yoga and a company walk.

Aileen Tischauser, captain of Team Elk Strong from Pavilion Fitness, shares a story of a recent group luncheon which consisted of Portillo's, " … a salad was ordered for me. When my friend saw me eyeballing the french fries she immediately moved them and said 'No! You eat the salad I won't let you fail!' How's that for workplace support?"