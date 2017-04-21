5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Wander a toy show in St. Charles, check out a Gluten Free expo in Schaumburg or take in a musical. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

'Superstar': See Evan Tyrone Martin as Jesus of Nazareth in Paramount Theatre's all African-American revival of "Jesus Christ Superstar," the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera chronicling Christ's last days. It's at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tickets $44-$59. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

All that jazz: Watch Broadway veterans Kelly Felthous and Alena Watters as Roxie and Velma, murderous showgirls who try to parlay infamy into vaudeville stardom in Drury Lane Theatre's revival of the Fred Ebb-John Kander musical "Chicago." See it at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $43-$60. (640) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Still 'Standing': Laugh your way into the weekend with comedian Rod Man, season eight winner of the NBC reality TV series "Last Comic Standing." He's performing at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $27 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 21; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Gluten free: Check out the 2017 Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Sample products, receive coupons or attend presentations. $15 one-day pass, $25 weekend admission; $5-$7 kids admission. (847) 303-4100 or gfafexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Play time: Browse playthings from the past at the Antique-Collectible Toy & Doll Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $10 admission; kids under 12 free. chicagotoyshow.com. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.