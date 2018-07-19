Breaking News Bar
 
The Learning Experience coming to Wheeling Town Center

  • The Learning Experience early education center has been announced as the latest tenant at the Wheeling Town Center. The addition rings the occupancy rate for commercial space in the development to 80 percent.

Chacour Koop
 
 

The newest tenant at the Wheeling Town Center will be an early education center called The Learning Experience, officials announced this week.

The Learning Experience signed a lease to occupy 10,000 square feet, which includes a 5,000-square-foot play area, in the $110 million development at the intersection of Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway.

The addition of the child care and early education franchise will bring occupancy rate of the commercial space to 80 percent.

"The strength of the development group coupled with an ideal location and a high demand for this type of quality learning make this a perfect match," Nick Vanella, executive vice president of real estate development for The Learning Experience, said in a news release.

The Learning Experience joins other key tenants already signed on at Wheeling Town Center, including Starbucks, Inland Bank, CMX Cinemas, City Works Eatery and Pour House, Mia's Cantina, and 312 Nails & Spa.

The development has 100,000 square feet of commercial space also include an apartment complex with 300 units.

