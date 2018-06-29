Breaking News Bar
 
Riddell office renovation complete

Daily Herald Report

Morgan/Harbour Construction based in Willowbrook said it has completed an office and lab space renovation on behalf of Riddell Sports at 1700 W. Higgins Road in Des Plaines.

Riddell Sports is a manufacturer of football helmets, football pads, football helmet reconditioning and related football sports equipment. The firm relocated its corporate headquarters from neighboring Rosemont to 1700 Higgins Centre in Des Plaines.

The recently completed project features 19,640 square feet of interior office build out on the fifth floor including 3,325 square feet of testing laboratory space based upon converting a portion of the existing parking garage into Riddell's Workshop and Storage Area. The space modernization included new partitions, doors, and ceilings as well as upgraded finishes and new furnishings to include faux grass break room feature wall, solid surface countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring, custom accent area rug, floor to ceiling glass boardroom storefront and entryway with herculite doors. Morgan/Harbour also updated the fifth floor common areas and a vacant suite entrance to Riddell Sports' offices. A new mechanical, electrical and plumbing system was also replaced and updated.

Amy DePinto, project manager for Morgan / Harbour, said "the newly renovated space will allow for a smooth relocation and provide Riddell with a modern office environment for their operations."

