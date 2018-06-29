Aldi launching 3 more renovated stores

hello

Aldi recently reopened its renovated store at 90 S. Western Ave. in Carpentersville and will reopen two other suburban stores this month.

The Arlington Heights store, at 550 E. Golf Road will reopen with a new look on Thursday, July 19. And the Oswego store, at 540 Fifth St., will reopen Thursday, July 26.

All three of these stores are part of the $1.6 billion Aldi investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, ALDI is investing $180 million to update more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan area by the end of 2020.

Starting in 1976, ALDI now operates more than 1,750 U.S. stores in 35 states.

Aldi, with its no-frills approach is expanding our fresh offerings and providing more space for produce, meat and bakery items.

Aldi sells the most frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which are designed to meet or exceed the national name brands on taste and quality. Aldi said it offers a double guarantee: If for any reason a customer is not 100 percent satisfied with any ALDI food product, ALDI will gladly replace the product and refund the purchase price. For the seventh year in a row, the retailer was recognized as a value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information survey of U.S. consumers.