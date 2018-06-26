Geneva delays decision on allowing pets in businesses

People will have to wait a few more weeks to find out whether Geneva will let them bring pets into stores and other businesses.

The Geneva City Council declined Monday to rescind a 43-year-old law that prohibits pets in businesses.

But the aldermen indicated they plan to talk more about the idea at a committee meeting July 9, with many saying they favored letting Fido and Felix in businesses.

Alderman Jim Radecki led the charge to delay action. He said he saw no reason to rush a decision and noted that when the matter came up at last week's regular city council meeting, aldermen promised a resident there would be time to discuss the matter.

Mayor Kevin Burns said that without a vote Monday, businesses that have been allowing pets in for years risk being found in violation of city law.

The matter was raised last week by the owners of Wet Nose pet-supplies store in Geneva Commons. It has allowed pets in from the beginning, and Geneva Commons allowed all its tenants to have pets in if the businesses wanted. But after a person complained to mall management and told them it was against the law, Geneva Commons informed the stores it was no longer allowed.

Companion animals are allowed only in veterinarians' offices, pet-grooming businesses and kennels.

Alderman Craig Maladra said he would prefer to continue prohibiting pets overall but add a provision allowing businesses to permit them. He agreed with Alderman Tara Burghart, who said she feared people would assume a business had to allow pets in and that business owners might run in to confrontations when telling a patron to remove his or her dog.

Resident Michael Tennis said the city should require a business to post a notice on its entrance about whether it allows pets, so people like his wife, who is allergic to some animals, would know.

Alderman Robert Swanson wanted to vote on the matter Monday night. "I'm not certain what more time will provide us," Swanson said.