Feder: New CBS 2 news director; Kathy Brock's last day on ABC 7

Another itinerant news director is coming to town to fix WBBM-Channel 2, the perpetually troubled CBS-owned station. Whether he'll have any better luck than his predecessors remains to be seen. This time it's Jeff Harris, news director at WEWS, the ABC affiliate in Cleveland. And it's a big week at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, where 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor Kathy Brock is stepping down after 28 years at the top-rated station. Her last night on the air will be Wednesday. Read Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.