Nashban joins Cozen O'Connor

Cozen O'Connor law firm welcomes Stephanie A. Nashban to its Global Insurance Department.

A former partner with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Nashban joins as a member and will work out of the Cozen O'Connor Chicago office.

Nashban brings to the firm more than 15 years of experience as an insurance industry litigator, representing global insurers involved in a range of complex insurance coverage and professional liability disputes. Her track record includes litigating liability coverage cases -- in state and federal court -- that involve director and officer liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment, environmental, and commercial general liability issues.

"I'm thrilled to have Stephanie joining our department. Her litigation and Directors & Officers experience will further enhance our standing within the global insurance community," said Joseph A. Ziemianski, chair of Cozen O'Connor's Global Insurance Department. "Further, Stephanie's previously established working relationships with many of our major clients, combined with her many industry contacts, will help us continue to grow our client base as well."

Nashban also brings to the firm extensive experience representing defendants in professional liability litigation, including insurance brokers, third-party administrators, lawyers and securities broker-dealers. As such, she is often called upon by insurers to draft liability-related policies and endorsements and provide guidance to underwriters on specialized risks.

"Joining Cozen O'Connor allows me to be part of a deep bench of stellar insurance coverage and professional liability lawyers," Nashban said. "Additionally, the firm has a truly national footprint. That's extremely important to my clients and will help me grow and expand my practice. I am truly honored to be here."

Prior to joining Lewis Brisbois, Nashban served as associate deputy counsel for About.com and corporate counsel for Educational Design, Inc. She earned her J.D. at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin.