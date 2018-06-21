Chicago Red Stars sign partnership with Magellan Corp.

Chicago Red Stars, founded in 2007, are one of ten professional teams in the National Women's Soccer League. The team signed a partnership with Magellan Corp. in Deerfield.

A global distributor of specialty steels, Magellan Corp., based in Deerfield has entered into a multiyear sponsorship with the Chicago Red Stars soccer team.

As a presenting partner, Magellan's logo will be showcased on the back of all players' jerseys.

"Magellan has done so many wonderful things for Chicago, its sports teams and its charities. We are absolutely thrilled to have Magellan on our team," said Red Stars Owner Arnim Whisler.

Through this partnership Magellan will also be displayed in-stadium with on-field signage and will collaborate with the Red Stars to benefit and showcase Concern Worldwide U.S., a humanitarian aid organization that Magellan supports, through branding and title nights at upcoming Red Stars home games.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Chicago Red Stars. Magellan has a very strong focus on female empowerment, and what better way to showcase that than to partner with such a tremendous group of world-class female athletes," said Rebecca Reiter, director of external relations. "We are also happy to connect Concern Worldwide, a global humanitarian organization, with the Red Stars."

Founded in 1985, Magellan Corp., a Seatrade Company, is headquartered in Deerfield.