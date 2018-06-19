Culver's opens on Randall Road in St. Charles

Culver's Owner Jim DiVerde (right) with team members Jake Powish, Dannie Young and Janel Larson. courtesy of Culver's

Culver's of St. Charles opened Monday at 111 S. Randall Road.

A ribbon-cutting and visit by company co-founder Craig Culver is planned for the morning of Monday, June 26.

"Culver's was founded on the idea of providing excellent service and high-quality food made with the best ingredients," said owner and franchise operator Jim DiVerde.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1984, the chain famous for its ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds now boasts more than 650 restaurants across the country.

"We're thrilled to bring handcrafted, high-quality meals and desserts to St. Charles, Geneva and the surrounding area," added DiVerde, who, along with wife, Judy, own and operate numerous suburban Culver's restaurants. They operate locations in Arlington Heights, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Crystal Lake, Darien, Mount Prospect, Rosemont and Schaumburg on Wise Road.