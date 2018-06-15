Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/15/2018 7:28 AM

Family key in success of Jel Sert's products, business culture

  • Colorful flavored liquids for Fla-Vor-Ice frozen pops move through tubing at Jel Sert's West Chicago facility.

    Photos courtesy The Jel Sert Company

  • The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that has been turning out iconic frozen treats and dessert brands from its West Chicago location for 92 years.

    Photos courtesy The Jel Sert Company

  • Wyler's Light drink mix boxes roll along the line at The Jel Sert Company's West Chicago facility.

    Photos courtesy The Jel Sert Company

  • Laura Trevino

  • At left, Jel Sert's "Take a Pop, Share a Smile Program" provides freezers and frozen pops to pediatric hospitals to help young cancer patients stay hydrated.Above, colorful flavored liquids for The Jel Sert Company's frozen pops move through tubing at the West Chicago facility.

    Photos courtesy of Jel Sert

 
Richard Klicki
 
 

A focus on family has been key to the success of a The Jel Sert Company, a West Chicago manufacturer that has been turning out iconic frozen treats and dessert brands for the past 92 years.

