Family key in success of Jel Sert's products, business culture

Colorful flavored liquids for Fla-Vor-Ice frozen pops move through tubing at Jel Sert's West Chicago facility.

Photos courtesy The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that has been turning out iconic frozen treats and dessert brands from its West Chicago location for 92 years.

Wyler's Light drink mix boxes roll along the line at The Jel Sert Company's West Chicago facility.

