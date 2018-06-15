Family key in success of Jel Sert's products, business culture

A focus on family has been key to the success of a The Jel Sert Company, a West Chicago manufacturer that has been turning out iconic frozen treats and dessert brands for the past 92 years.
501 Conde St., West Chicago, IL 60185(800) 323-2592www.jelsert.comIndustry: Food
Well-known products: Fla-Vor-Ice and Otter Pops frozen pops, Wyler's drink mix, Mondo squeezable drinks
Top local official: Ken Wegner, President
Number of Employees: More than 1,000
Other locations: Satellite office in Santa Monica, California