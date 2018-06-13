How to get free tacos at Taco Bell today

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today, thanks to the Golden State Warriors. Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos today because of a game the Golden State Warriors won last week.

Last Wednesday, the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals. When this happened, Taco Bell implemented a special offer -- Steal a Game, Steal a Taco. The Warriors stole a road win so everyone can steal a taco from Taco Bell from 2 to 6 p.m. today.

Customers are allowed one free taco, and the rules say that "restaurant managers reserve the right to deny a Free Taco to any person they reasonably believe has already received a Taco." But if there are many Taco Bell restaurants on your way home, you could always hit several eateries and score more free Doritos Locos Tacos.

And if you're wondering what happened in the final series, the Cavaliers took Game 4 but the Warriors won it all in Game 5. It's the third straight year these teams have faced off in the NBA Finals.