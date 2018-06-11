Breaking News Bar
 
After teasing a name change, IHOP says 'b' is for burgers

  • IHOP teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the "b" is to promote its burger menu. The pancake restaurant has been coy about whether the name change is truly permanent, saying Monday, June 11, that the change was "for the time being."

NEW YORK (AP) -- IHOP, which teased a name change to IHOb earlier this month, says the "b" is to promote its burger menu.

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday that it was "for the time being." Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the "tongue-in-cheek name change" and said it was tied to the summer burger promotion.

The company known for breakfast already had burgers on the menu but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions.

The hints of a name change had spurred guesses on social media -- and some disappointment Monday at the reveal.

