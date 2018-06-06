Popeyes to open on Route 31 in Carpentersville

Carpentersville will be home to a second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen later this year when the fast-food chain takes over a vacant restaurant space on Route 31.

A 1,750-square-foot building at 40 N. Western Ave. is expected to be gutted and remodeled to accommodate the restaurant known for its New Orleans-style chicken and sides, said Patrick Burke, economic development director. The property was formerly occupied by White Castle, which closed last fall.

Popeyes representatives submitted plans to the village Tuesday -- a "pleasant surprise," Burke said -- and are expected to begin building out the space this month. If all goes well, he said, the restaurant could open by late August or early September.

"We were hoping for another retail user," Burke said. "Another quick-service restaurant is always a great addition to our retail corridors."

Popeyes has dozens of restaurants throughout Illinois, including one on Randall Road, less than three miles away from the new site. The chain's decision to open another Carpentersville location is likely a strong indication of its success in the community, Burke said.

Popeyes is joining a handful of other recent additions to the Route 31 corridor, including Jersey Mike's Subs, American Mattress, the Gyradiko restaurant that serves Greek street food, and a Tyke Play indoor playground. Owners of the Spotted Fox Ale House in St. Charles also plan to open a second location this fall at the former Famous Dave's site.

Village officials have largely credited a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project at Spring Hill Mall for the area's recent growth and economic activity.