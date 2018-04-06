Spotted Fox opening second location in Carpentersville

hello

Ongoing efforts to revitalize Spring Hill Mall have prompted a St. Charles restaurant owner to expand into Carpentersville.

Spotted Fox Ale House is expected to open this fall at the long-vacant 113 S. Western Ave. site, which formerly housed Famous Dave's. The family-friendly pub is intended to be a replica of the St. Charles location, offering TVs for watching sports, a full menu of American fare and dozens of craft beers on tap, owner Marwan Taib said.

"The area needs a family sports bar," he said. "We want to be a part of the revitalization of the area and a part of the success Carpentersville will see in the next few years."

The building, which is under the same ownership as Spring Hill Mall, has sat empty since Famous Dave's closed about a decade ago. The adjacent property also was vacant for years until developers tore down the existing structure and rebuilt the site to be occupied by national retailers.

Village officials have largely attributed the area's influx of economic activity to the multimillion-dollar renovation of Spring Hill Mall, a project that also included the addition of a new Cinemark movie theater.

"We're seeing a great deal of momentum on Route 31. It's really encouraging to see the reinvestment," Economic Development Director Patrick Burke said. "To get two new users in those buildings is going to make a huge difference."

The situation somewhat mirrors Taib's experience opening the Spotted Fox in St. Charles in 2012, when the restaurant took over a shuttered Bennigan's across from the rapidly declining Charlestowne Mall, he said. Over time, a plan for the mall was formed, new developments started popping up nearby, and the ale house began to flourish, Taib said.

Though surrounded by national chains, Taib said Spotted Fox stands out because of its investment in the community. The restaurant has been involved with charities, tournaments, high school activities and city events. He expects to bring those experiences to Carpentersville, as well.

"We like those opportunities. We like to (be in) places that are upcoming," Taib said. "We feel our concept is strong enough because it's built in the community."

The Carpentersville restaurant is expected to undergo a major renovation before its targeted October opening, he said. The space will have a horseshoe bar, a dining area with low tables and booths, a party area and an outdoor patio with fire pits.

In addition to offering a casual dining atmosphere, Taib said, the Spotted Fox menu includes 40 beers on tap and fresh meals prepared from scratch. Drink and food specials are offered daily.

"We found a niche for ourselves. We want to bring someplace for the locals to go and spend their time," Taib said. "That personal touch is key for us."