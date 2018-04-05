Plated meal kits roll out at some Jewel-Osco stores

Eleven suburban Jewel-Osco stores today rolled out Plated, a meal kit product pegged on convenience.

Plated, acquired by Jewel parent Albertsons last year, consists of recipes crafted by a culinary team led by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Elana Karp.

Six dishes are currently available at the stores including crunchy chicken Milanese with honey mustard and arugula, beef noodle bowls with dinosaur kale and mushrooms as well as skillet grandma pie with parmesan-kale salad. They range in price from $15 to $19 for a 2-serving sized kit, Jewel spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said.

Stores in Grayslake, Naperville, Elgin, Glenview, Libertyville, Gurnee, Cary, Wilmette, Highland Park, Westmont and Arlington Heights at 440 E. Rand Road launched the product today, she said.

"This represents part of our long-term plan to transform the way consumers create meals at home," said Doug Cygan, Jewel-Osco President. "We understand our customers want delicious, easy to prepare meals and that is what they are getting with Plated."

By the end of the year, Plated plans to make meal kits available in hundreds of stores around the country. The in-store meal choices will rotate seasonally, so customers will have new dishes to cook and enjoy. The meal kit options will include beef, chicken, vegetarian and seafood recipes.

"This is the next big step in our journey to enable everyone to enjoy fresh, delicious meals. We've delivered millions of meals to Americans through our acclaimed subscription service, and now we'll be able to meet and serve millions of new customers with an entirely new level of convenience," said Josh Hix, co-founder and CEO of Plated.