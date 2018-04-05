Naperville panel likes virtual reality as 'future of entertainment'

"The future of entertainment" could be coming to Naperville in as little as three months as a virtual reality entertainment center got a preliminary green light Wednesday night.

To open in the River Square shopping center in downtown Naperville, Woodridge investor Marcus Beam's VR-360 Virtual Reality Playground would need city council approval of a conditional use permit.

But the idea of locating an amusement facility in the downtown zoning district got unanimous approval Wednesday from the planning and zoning commission. In a commercial area focused on shopping and dining, a virtual reality center could add some new interest, commissioners said.

"Maybe this will start a trend that will introduce other types of entertainment to the downtown as well," Vice Chairwoman Carrie Hansen said.

Beam said the Naperville spot, in a vacant tenant space at 22 E. Chicago Ave., is in line to be the third of six VR-360 locations he is planning in the Chicago area and Florida. He said he expects to open one next month near Hollywood Blvd. movie theater in Woodridge and another in late May in Orlando.

The concept, he said, is about technology, variety and fun. Wearing virtual reality goggles, visitors could experience a range of scenarios for one to 20 minutes, such as racing, riding roller coasters, hunting, playing sports or sightseeing around the world.

Using "adaptive wind technology," each experience would combine sight, sound and motion to trick the customer's brain into believing he or she is truly going sky diving, catching a pass at the Super Bowl or driving in the Indy 500 -- for $15.

"It's something that we believe is the future of entertainment," Beam said. "It's very immersive."

The virtual reality center would be geared toward teens and adults as a fresh option instead of bowling or seeing a movie.

"It's an awesome technology that we think will bring some life and entertainment back to downtown Naperville and provide alternatives for entertainment besides shopping and eating," Beam said.

In a strip mall with a coffee shop, several restaurants and several vacant spaces, an entertainment venue could contribute to the mix of downtown businesses, city planner Kasey Evans said.

"I sincerely like this location. I associate this corner with fun," Commissioner Robert Williams said about the River Square site at Chicago Avenue and Washington Street. "You're going to fit right in with a new concept."

Beam, who runs a private equity firm and has a background as an entrepreneur and technology investor, said he hopes to open the Naperville virtual reality center in late June or early July, pending approval from the city council. He said he's also targeting other locations in Wrigleyville, Miami and West Palm Beach.