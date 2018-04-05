Dry cleaner collects more than 6,300 prom dresses for needy students

Zengeler Cleaners has teamed up with the Glass Slipper Project for the 16th year to support the organization's annual prom dress collection drive.

The Glass Slipper Project is an organization that helps high school girls experience prom by eliminating the expense of dresses and accessories.

"It's not just ourselves collecting the dresses. It's really all the different communities that are involved in the project, said Tom Zengeler, company president.

All eight Zengeler Cleaners locations served as drop-off points for the 2018 prom dress drive.

To date, 6,342 dresses have been collected along with accessory items, including shoes, jewelry, handbags and makeup, according to Zengeler.

Dresses and accessories will be trucked to Chicago on Friday.

High school girls will have three consecutive Saturday opportunities in late April and early May to visit the Glass Slipper Projects's shopping boutiques in cooperation with Chicago Public Schools.

More information about the Glass Slipper Project is available at www.glassslipperproject.org. For information about Zengeler Cleaners, visit www.zengelercleaners.com.