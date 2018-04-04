Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 4/4/2018 6:33 AM

Feder: Cumulus buys WKQX from Merlin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
 
 

Cumulus Media has agreed to buy WKQX FM 101.1 from Merlin Media, securing the station's future as an alternative rocker, Robert Feder writes. The deal, announced late Tuesday, also includes the call letters of WLUP and that station's intellectual property. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account