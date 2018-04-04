Cumulus Media has agreed to buy WKQX FM 101.1 from Merlin Media, securing the station's future as an alternative rocker, Robert Feder writes. The deal, announced late Tuesday, also includes the call letters of WLUP and that station's intellectual property. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 4/4/2018 6:33 AM
Feder: Cumulus buys WKQX from Merlin
