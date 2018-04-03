Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/3/2018 9:23 AM

Stella Artois recalls beer due to risk of glass particles in bottles

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Stella Artois is recalling some of its 11.2 ounce bottles of its beer after learning that some might contain particles of glass in the beverage.

    Stella Artois is recalling some of its 11.2 ounce bottles of its beer after learning that some might contain particles of glass in the beverage.

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

Stella Artois is recalling some of its 11.2 ounce bottles of its beer after learning that some might contain particles of glass in the beverage.

The Belgian beer company, owned by Anheuser-Busch, said the recall covers less than 1 percent of its glass bottles sold in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The voluntary recall comes in response to the discovery of a glass packaging flaw at one the company's third-party production facilities that could cause a small piece glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," said Stella Artois global brand vice president Christina Choi in a statement. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Customers can find additional information on the recall and a list of the production codes of the affected bottles on the company's website or by calling (855) 215-5824.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account