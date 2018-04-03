Stella Artois recalls beer due to risk of glass particles in bottles

Stella Artois is recalling some of its 11.2 ounce bottles of its beer after learning that some might contain particles of glass in the beverage.

The Belgian beer company, owned by Anheuser-Busch, said the recall covers less than 1 percent of its glass bottles sold in North America.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

The voluntary recall comes in response to the discovery of a glass packaging flaw at one the company's third-party production facilities that could cause a small piece glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure," said Stella Artois global brand vice president Christina Choi in a statement. "Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed."

Customers can find additional information on the recall and a list of the production codes of the affected bottles on the company's website or by calling (855) 215-5824.