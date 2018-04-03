Feder: WGN tries to keep a lid on Sinclair resistance

Jeff Hoover, a longtime producer and on-air contributor for WGN-Channel 9's top-rated morning news show, was the first employee to speak out Monday about the impending takeover of the Tribune Media station by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Robert Feder writes. In response to a video montage that went viral last weekend showing anchors at Sinclair stations delivering identical messages parroting President Donald Trump's anti-media talking points, Hoover tweeted: "Re: Sinclair -- There is NO WAY any of our on-air anchors and reporters will read their scripted messages on our show. Chicago's Very Own, not owned." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.