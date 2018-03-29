Mondelez appoints Renaud as global Chief Marketing Officer

DEERFIELD -- Mondelez International has named Martin Renaud as global Chief Marketing Officer.

Renaud, 50, will be accountable for marketing the company's portfolio of Power Brands like Oreo and bel Vita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. He will oversee the teams responsible for brand strategy and agency relationships, marketing capability as well as media and digital.

Renaud joins the company from Danone, where he was most recently president, fresh dairy for Europe. With a career spanning more than 28 years in marketing and general management, Renaud has lived and worked in both emerging and developed markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America. In his last position, he was also the executive sponsor of brands and digital at Danone, where he led key priorities like organizational design, capabilities, media and marketing services and digital.

As part of the company's commitment to reinvent marketing, the company has created four new Regional Chief Marketing Officer roles to bolster leadership and accelerate execution.

• Debora Koyama assumes the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, joining from ABInBev where she recently was the Global Marketing Vice President for Stella Artois & Craft. Koyama brings 25 years of experience in various marketing leadership roles, working for ABInBev, L'Oreal, Kraft Foods and Diageo, leading teams in the U.S., Brazil, Latin America, Europe and at global level.

• Jason Levine is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for North America. With marketing experience at the company spanning almost two decades, Levine previously served as Vice President Marketing, North America Biscuits. He has extensive experience in building strong iconic brands and transforming categories in the U.S., Europe and emerging markets.

• Maria Mujica is promoted to the role of Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Latin America. With over twenty years of experience with the company, Mujica previously served as Director Strategy and Communications, Latin America. Passionate about accelerating digital transformation, she pioneered Fly Garage, the company's innovation incubator aimed at piloting breakthrough connections between brands and consumers to drive growth.

• Mie-Leng Wong joins the company as Regional Chief Marketing Officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa. With more than 20 years of experience, she has held various marketing leadership roles at Unilever and Heineken at both global and regional levels across Europe and Asia Pacific.