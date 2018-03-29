Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 3/29/2018 9:40 AM

Lewis professor awarded visiting faculty position at Argonne

ROMEOVILLE-- Dr. John C. Parker, Lewis University assistant professor of physics and a Naperville resident, will be working among the most talented scientists in the world this summer as a Visiting Faculty at Argonne National Laboratory.

The Visiting Faculty Program provided by the U.S. Department of Energy is a nation-wide, research proposal competition that offers opportunities for faculty from eligible institutions to conduct research at national laboratories. Parker's proposal on Nanophotonics earned a position for himself and Lewis University undergraduate student Michael Sulwer of Morris for the 2018 summer.

During the experience, Parker will be working with Sulwer, supported by several Argonne research staff. The research proposes to enhance the sensitivity of optical chemical sensors using resonant plasmonic nanostructures deposited p-n junctions and LEDs.

Lewis University is an innovative and entrepreneurial Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.

