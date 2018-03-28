Mondelez Foundation launches healthy lifestyle programs in 10 countries

DEERFIELD -- The Mondelez International Foundation has launched healthy lifestyle programs aimed at bringing nutrition education, active play and fresh foods to at-risk children and their families across 10 countries.

The programs are part of the Foundation's multiyear, $50 million commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and address obesity.

New programs in Argentina, Australia, Egypt, France, Nigeria, Russia, and Ukraine, along with renewed programs in the United States, China and India, will reach an estimated 365,000 children and their families over the next three years. These programs join partnerships currently running in Brazil, Germany, Mexico and South Africa, all geared to creating school and community environments that encourage children and families to adopt lifelong healthy habits.

"Making a positive impact on the people and the planet is at the core of who we are. Since 2012, our partners and their programs have been transforming the lives of more than a million children around the globe by increasing their nutrition knowledge, physical activity and access to fresh fruits and vegetables," said Sarah DeLea, president of the Mondelez International Foundation. "The addition of seven new programs further builds on our commitment to help communities thrive and improve the well-being of school-age children and their families."

The foundation and its community programs support Mondelez International's Impact For Growth commitment, which is focused on four key areas where the company can make the greatest impact on people and planet: community, sustainability, well-being snacks and safety.