Eight months into its new ownership the Chicago Sun-Times will roll out an entirely redesigned newspaper and website Wednesday, Robert Feder writes. he new look, new logo and new slogan ("The hardest-working paper in America") are intended to reflect what CEO Edwin Eisendrath calls "our mission as a news company -- that we have the backs of working men and women in Chicago." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/27/2018 1:55 PM
Feder: Sun-Times to unveil makeover Wednesday
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Chicago
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.