updated: 3/27/2018 1:55 PM

Feder: Sun-Times to unveil makeover Wednesday

Eight months into its new ownership the Chicago Sun-Times will roll out an entirely redesigned newspaper and website Wednesday, Robert Feder writes. he new look, new logo and new slogan ("The hardest-working paper in America") are intended to reflect what CEO Edwin Eisendrath calls "our mission as a news company -- that we have the backs of working men and women in Chicago." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

