Wintrust wins seven Greenwich Associates excellence awards

ROSEMONT -- Wintrust recently received seven 2017 Greenwich Excellence Awards by Greenwich Associates.

The company earned six recognitions in the Middle Market Banking category and one in Small Business Banking. Two of the awards in the middle market category were on a national level; the rest were for the Midwest region.

"We could not be more honored for this recognition," said Wintrust Commercial Banking Executive Vice President Paul Carlisle. "Because these awards reflect our clients' experience, they prove that delivering exceptional customer service isn't just something we say we do. It's a promise we deliver on every day."

Wintrust's awards in the Middle Market category include: Overall Satisfaction (national and Midwest), Cash Management Overall Satisfaction (national and Midwest), Proactively Provides Advice (Midwest) and Likelihood to Recommend/Net Promoter Score (Midwest). In the Small Business category, the company also received the Overall Satisfaction award for the Midwest.

Greenwich Associates is a leading provider of global market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. Throughout 2017, the group conducted interviews with bank clients and, based on feedback, rated institutions based on the Greenwich Associates 5-point scale to identify a select number of banks that are set apart from their peers. Of the more than 600 banks evaluated by Greenwich Associates nationwide, in Middle Market Banking only 43 received one or more Greenwich Excellence Awards and only 33 in Small Business Banking.

"We want to thank all the business owners who shared their input to solidify these awards," Carlisle continued. "We do our best to always put our customers first and we are so gratified to see our clients recognize that effort."

Wintrust has been recognized by Greenwich Associates for three years in a row.