Naperville company buys data preparation firm

Infogix Inc., a Naperville data and analytics software provider, said it acquired Lavastorm, a data preparation and advanced analytics company.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In an ever more competitive business landscape, organizations must continually innovate to maximize the value of their data assets. As big data becomes the norm, organizations are focused on collecting increasingly large amounts of data, yet the transformation of that data into actionable business insights is too often an afterthought. Extracting this critical information is difficult for organizations because it comes from myriad sources and is spread across various teams and silos. The Lavastorm data preparation and analytics platform provides enterprise-grade business applications with intuitive data preparation and agile analytics, enabling organizations to unlock their data's full potential. The solution allows business users to quickly and easily build analytical applications at scale, across multiple, disparate data sources, in a highly transparent, visual and collaborative way.

The acquisition, effective immediately, is designed to fuse Infogix's data management heritage with Lavastorm's data preparation and advanced analytics capabilities. The resulting streamlined approach will enable IT, data experts and business process owners to extract, prepare and analyze data from various sources and deliver these applications to end users directly or through data visualization tools.

"Gaining a competitive advantage isn't just about an ability to leverage analytics; it's about empowering users to easily run analytics and quickly get answers. It is about speed to insights," said Emily Washington, senior vice president of product management at Infogix. "By integrating capabilities into our platform, we can stay ahead by providing our customers with more intuitive, visual interfaces allowing them to acquire, prepare, design and analyze data in record time."

Infogix was acquired in 2016 by Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity investment firm. In 2017, Infogix acquired both Data3Sixty and Data Clairvoyance Group, bolstering its data governance capabilities and its ability to advise clients on data management. Infogix's acquisition of Lavastorm further establishes itself as an industry leader in the data management market by strengthening its data preparation and data governance capabilities.