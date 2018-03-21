Abbott makes LinkedIn's top companies to work for list

Abbott was named on LinkedIn's list of Top Companies to Work For in the U.S. AP File Photo

Abbott announced Wednesday that was named on LinkedIn's just released list of the "Top Companies to Work For" in the U.S. in 2018.

North Chicago based Abbott has joined the likes of top Silicon-Valley tech giants and financial services firms including Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and JPMorgan, recognizing the company's unique culture that is driven by diversity, innovation and employee support programs that go above and beyond, including the company's crisis support efforts for employees in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Chicago is home to two other companies on this year's list, JLL and Citadel.

As the global health care company behind recognized brands like Pedialyte and Ensure, and most recently the development of the world's smallest mechanical heart valve, Abbott employs 99,000 employees across 150+ countries, and is valued at $84.4 billion.

The Top Companies list is the first ranking of its kind to be based entirely on actions of users. LinkedIn analyzed billions of actions taken by the network's 500+ million members and looked at three main pillars: interest in a company's jobs, interest in a company's brand and employees and employee retention.