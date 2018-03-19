Naperville equity firm buys coffee business

Naperville-based Harter Investment Strategies, a private equity firm, announced its majority ownership investment in Chicago-based Ipsento Coffee, along with its plans for growth in cafe locations, menu offerings and product distribution.

Ipsento specializes in sourcing and roasting seasonal, standout coffee. With the National Coffee Association's recent report on National Coffee Drinking Trends indicating that 59 percent of coffee consumed daily is now classified as gourmet, demand for the high-quality, artisanal offerings of Ipsento Coffee is expected to continue.

The increasing popularity of "third wave" coffee was just one factor that led Harter Investment Strategies CEO Tom Harter to add Ipsento Coffee to the portfolio.

Harter says, "The founder of Ipsento Tim Taylor is a true coffee aficionado and what he has created is very attractive. He knows coffee and he knows his customer. And when my very discerning wife had a cup of Ipsento Coffee, she said it was the best she'd ever had."

Tim Taylor successfully grew the original Ipsento Coffee cafe location at 2035 N. Western Ave. and then added a new outlet at 1813 N. Milwaukee Ave., operating one production facility strategically located between them. He is passionate about coffee and every item that accompanies it, but it is just one expression of Ipsento's mission to engage people with an immensely satisfying experience. A high-quality liquor and wine program was recently added to the Milwaukee Avenue location, conveniently adjacent to The 606 elevated trail, and more locally sourced menu items are in the works.

"I've always been about big ideas and had a knack for doing a lot with a little. Partnering with Harter provides an alignment with our core values and an infusion of capital that allows for taking the brand to the next level," Taylor explains.