updated: 3/19/2018 6:47 AM

Feder: Tronc execs got raises, bonuses after Tribune cut staff

One day after the Chicago Tribune axed a dozen journalists, parent company tronc disclosed raises and bonuses for chief executive officer Justin Dearborn and chief financial officer Terry Jimenez, Robert Feder writes. Tronc still won't confirm the names (or even the number) of Tribune employees who lost their jobs Thursday. Get the full report and more Chicago news at robertfeder.com.

