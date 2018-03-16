Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/16/2018 10:38 AM

Johnsonville recalls 110,000 pounds of smoked sausage

  Johnsonville is recalling about 110,000 pounds of smoked sausage because of plastic found in the product.

    Courtesy of Johnsonville

    Courtesy of Johnsonville

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

Johnsonville is recalling about 110,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The fully cooked pork sausage that is being recalled is in 14-ounce plastic packages, each containing six pieces of Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage, with a "best by" date of April 4, 2018. Packages are labeled with the Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487, according to the recall notice.

The Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin-based company said the sausage was produced on Jan. 4, 2018, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 34224" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the company received three consumer complaints about pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausages. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or bad reactions from people who ate the sausages.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard them or return them to the store where they were bought.

