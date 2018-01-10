Timbuk2 opens first Midwest store in Rosemont

hello

Timbuk2 is known for its bags and backpacks. The retailer opened a store in Rosemont. courtesy of Timbuk2

Timbuk2, a San Francisco-based brand known for bags and backpacks, is now open at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Daily Herald File PHoto

Rosemont's Fashion Outlets of Chicago said that Timbuk2, a San Francisco-based brand known for bags and backpacks, is now open at the shopping center.

The store opening at Fashion Outlets of Chicago marks the retailer's first Midwest location.

Founded by San Francisco bike messenger Rob Honeycutt, Timbuk2 created its iconic messenger bag in 1989. Since then, the brand has been making a variety of bags that allow its customers to navigate the cities they live in whether they are commuting via bike, train, bus or airplane.

"Fashion Outlets of Chicago's shoppers range from Chicago area locals to international travelers," said Katie L. Walsh, senior marketing manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago. "Timbuk2 offers a variety of products for all types of travel, whether the customer is jet-setting or commuting to and from work. The products can also withstand Chicago's harsh winter weather, making the store a great addition to the shopping center."

Located on level two of the shopping center, Timbuk2's Fashion Outlet offers a wide variety of products including laptop bags, cycling bags, rolling luggage and weekend lifestyle bags.