Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/10/2018 11:08 AM

Timbuk2 opens first Midwest store in Rosemont

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Timbuk2, a San Francisco-based brand known for bags and backpacks, is now open at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

    Timbuk2, a San Francisco-based brand known for bags and backpacks, is now open at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.
    Daily Herald File PHoto

  • Timbuk2 is known for its bags and backpacks. The retailer opened a store in Rosemont.

    Timbuk2 is known for its bags and backpacks. The retailer opened a store in Rosemont.
    courtesy of Timbuk2

 
Daily Herald Report

Rosemont's Fashion Outlets of Chicago said that Timbuk2, a San Francisco-based brand known for bags and backpacks, is now open at the shopping center.

The store opening at Fashion Outlets of Chicago marks the retailer's first Midwest location.

Founded by San Francisco bike messenger Rob Honeycutt, Timbuk2 created its iconic messenger bag in 1989. Since then, the brand has been making a variety of bags that allow its customers to navigate the cities they live in whether they are commuting via bike, train, bus or airplane.

"Fashion Outlets of Chicago's shoppers range from Chicago area locals to international travelers," said Katie L. Walsh, senior marketing manager at Fashion Outlets of Chicago. "Timbuk2 offers a variety of products for all types of travel, whether the customer is jet-setting or commuting to and from work. The products can also withstand Chicago's harsh winter weather, making the store a great addition to the shopping center."

Located on level two of the shopping center, Timbuk2's Fashion Outlet offers a wide variety of products including laptop bags, cycling bags, rolling luggage and weekend lifestyle bags.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account