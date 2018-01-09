Chicago's first Spanish-language midday newscast will premiere January 22 when Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 launches "Noticias Telemundo, Mediodía," Robert Feder writes. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.
updated: 1/9/2018 9:35 AM
Feder: Telemundo Chicago adds midday newscast
