Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 1/9/2018 9:35 AM

Feder: Telemundo Chicago adds midday newscast

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Irene Sánchez will anchor the 11 a.m. Telemundo Chicago newscast.

    Irene Sánchez will anchor the 11 a.m. Telemundo Chicago newscast.

 
 
 

Chicago's first Spanish-language midday newscast will premiere January 22 when Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 launches "Noticias Telemundo, Mediodía," Robert Feder writes. Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account