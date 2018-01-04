Algonquin Gander Mountain not among stores set to reopen

Former Gander Mountain stores in Algonquin and Geneva are not among 69 stores scheduled to reopen this year.

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, Thursday announced the list of retail stores that will reopen in 2018.

Four of the 69 stores are in Illinois, including locations in O'Fallon, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield. And 11 stores will reopen in Wisconsin, including in Kenosha, Appleton and Green Bay.

The Algonquin Gander Mountain, which opened in 2014 at 1400 S. Randall Road; the Geneva location at 2100 S. Randall Road and a location in Champaign are not reopening. The company said last year those stores were included on a list of underperforming locations. Before bankruptcy, Minnesota-based Gander Mountain had about 160 stores in 27 states.

Marcus Lemonis, a serial entrepreneur and star of CNBC's "The Profit," is behind the effort to keep the retailers alive.

Lemonis, chairman of Lincolnshire-based Camping World Holdings Inc., was chosen as the winning bidder at a bankruptcy auction for certain acquired assets of Gander Mountain and the sale was approved in a bankruptcy court hearing in May.

Camping World purchased the Gander Mountain brand and location rights and changed the name to Gander Outdoors.

He originally planned to revitalize 70 of the Gander Mountain stores to serve customers who are passionate about hunting, fishing, marine and water sports, camping, and active and shooting sports.

"It was important to me to bring Gander Outdoors back to many wonderful communities across the country because the employees are top notch and the stores provide great products and services for the community," Lemonis said.

"We feel this list of locations is very solid and ready to be up and running in the coming months," he said.

In a video tweet, Lemonis said the stores will be open by May.

Over the past nine months, Camping World Holdings has acquired a number of other companies, including Overton's, a boating and marine accessories retailer; TheHouse.com, an online retailer specializing in bikes, sailboards, skateboards, wakeboards, snowboards and outdoor gear; Uncle Dan's, an outdoor gear and apparel shop, and W82 (formerly Windward Boardshop), a specialty store featuring snowboards, longboards, skateboards, outerwear, swimwear and accessories.

On Wednesday, Lemonis said he plans to buy Erehwon Mountain Outfitter, a Midwest specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel. Erehwon specializes in outdoor clothing and gear in the Midwest with locations in Kildeer, Bannockburn, Naperville and its flagship location in Glendale, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee.